Police surveillance leads to arrests

Two men were arrested Tuesday evening in Hannibal by the Anti-Crime Enforcement Squad (ACES), according to a news release by the police department.

The release said at 8:55 p.m. officers were conducting surveillance in the 1300 block of Union Street when they observed Samuel Workman, 35, of Hannibal, who was wanted for possession of methamphetamine and a parole warrant.

Police said when they contacted Workman, he fled on foot. They said a taser was used to subdue Workman. The release said Workman was found to have a large quantity of methamphetamine and currency on and around his person.

The release said officers remained on scene after Workman was transported to the Marion County Jail. It said a male identified as Steven Motley, 38, of Hannibal, approached the residence. It said when Motley realized the subjects at the residence were police officers he attempted to walk away.

The release said police detained Motley and he was found to have the following warrants:

Ralls County warrant for probation violation

Marion County felony warrant for unlawful use of a weapon

Municipal warrant

Police said a search warrant was served for Workman's residence where a large quantity of methamphetamine and currency were found.

The release said Workman was charged with the following offenses:

Manufacture/deliver/distribute a controlled substance

Felony resisting arrest

Probation and parole warrant

Marion County felony warrant for possession of methamphetamine

Municipal warrant

Possession of marijuana

Unlawful use of drug paraphernalia

The release said Workman and Motley were transported to the Marion County Jail on their warrants. It said HPD was assisted by the Ralls County Sheriff's Department K-9 unit.