Fire crews respond to vehicle fire

Montrose fire crews responded to a vehicle on fire at Devils Creek Access near Fort Madison Wednesday afternoon.

The car owner said he went to eat lunch on his break and when he got back his car was smoking under the hood.

Fire crews said the flames were as high as 8 feet in the air and it took them less than 15 minutes to put out the flames.

No one was injured in the fire. The owner of the car was picked up by family and friends.

Fire officials warn residents to keep up on their vehicles during the hot summer months.