Fire crews respond to vehicle fire - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Fire crews respond to vehicle fire

Posted:
By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
Bio
Connect
Biography
The car caught on fire Wednesday afternoon. The car caught on fire Wednesday afternoon.
Crews said it took less than 15 minutes to put out fire. Crews said it took less than 15 minutes to put out fire.
No one was injured in the fire. No one was injured in the fire.
The car was at Devils Creek Access. The car was at Devils Creek Access.
Crews said flames were 8 feet high. Crews said flames were 8 feet high.
LEE COUNTY, Ia. (WGEM) -

Montrose fire crews responded to a vehicle on fire at Devils Creek Access near Fort Madison Wednesday afternoon. 

The car owner said he went to eat lunch on his break and when he got back his car was smoking under the hood. 

Fire crews said the flames were as high as 8 feet in the air and it took them less than 15 minutes to put out the flames. 

No one was injured in the fire. The owner of the car was picked up by family and friends.

Fire officials warn residents to keep up on their vehicles during the hot summer months. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.