Local veterans set for upcoming Honor Flight

Kahoka, Missouri has recently seen an increase in the amount of property owners not keeping up with their lawns, and the city is now working to fix it.More >>
It appears a new restaurant is preparing to open up shop in Quincy soon.More >>
Pike County Sheriff and Coroner Paul Petty reports that a 20-year-old man drowned Thursday evening.More >>
Illinois legislators are set to meet for the second day of a special session aimed at forcing a budget compromise in the state's two-year impasse.More >>
Illinois lawmakers remain deeply divided after the second day of a special session aimed at approving a state budget.More >>
An Illinois man has been charged after posting online several times that he wants to assassinate President Donald Trump.More >>
Marion County officials are working to connect County Road 266 to Business 61. Connecting the roads will save drivers at least 5 minutes of commute time. The project is expected to cost less than 100 thousand dollars due to county crews working on the project. The road will be about a mile of gravel road. Officials said creating more roads will help in building up the south side of Palmyra.More >>
The Hannibal Free Public Library is celebrating a grant. The Strategic Planning Grant helps the library fund a community survey to find out what people want at the library. The library received around $11,000, which is half of what the project would cost. The survey will consist of telephone calls and group discussions.More >>
The Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center hosted its 5th annual job fair Thursday to specifically help the elderly, persons with disabilities and veterans.More >>
