Local veterans set for upcoming Honor Flight

The third mission of 2017 for the Great River Honor Flight program, scheduled for departure Saturday, will include local veterans from World War II, Korea and Vietnam.

The group, consists of 27 local veterans: two who served in WWII, two during the Korean conflict and 23 who served in Vietnam. This group of veterans come from Adams, McDonough and Pike counties in Illinois as well as Lewis, Shelby and Marion counties in Missouri.

The veterans will head to Washington DC along with 25 guardians, many of which are relatives of the veterans.

This is the 43rd mission overall since the program started back in 2010 and will continue to increase the total number of local veterans who have flown to Washington DC for free to 1,385.

The trip will depart from Hannibal LaGrange University’s campus Saturday around 2 a.m. The Saturday departure is the new norm this year for Great River Honor Flight and is due to changes in available flights to DC and the need to have at least 8 hours of ground time there for the veterans to see and enjoy the many memorials they will visit.

The 52 Veterans and guardians will travel by charter bus to St. Louis Lambert International Airport where they will board a flight to Baltimore and then on to our nation’s capital.

The first stop will be at the Vietnam Memorial. This stop will also include visits to the nearby Korea Way and Lincoln Memorials.

Next on their itinerary is a stop at the World War II Memorial, which sits next to the Washington Monument and where a group picture will be taken.

Later that day, stops will include the Iwo Jima Memorial dedicated to the WWII battle and the Marines who fought there.

Next is a visit to Arlington National Cemetery and seeing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The trip will end with a visit to the Air Force Memorial that overlooks the Pentagon and Washington DC where they will also enjoy dinner prior to returning to Reagan National for their trip home.

The direct flight will take them back to St. Louis where they will board a bus for the trip to Hannibal. The expected arrival time will be around 10:30 p.m. at HLGU’s Mabee Sports Complex.

Great River Honor Flight, the Tri-States’ hub of the Honor Flight program, has flown 1,358 local veterans to Washington D.C. to date since it was established in October of 2009.

The Great River Honor Flight offers one-day trips to Washington, D.C. for these local heroes at no cost to them. Great River Honor Flight, a Missouri Nonprofit Corporation established in October of 2009, was created solely to honor America’s veterans that live in our area for all they have sacrificed by providing, free of charge, transportation to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials dedicated to honor their service and sacrifices.

