Lee County Health Department moving into new building

The Lee County Health Department will have a new home despite failing to pass a bond referendum and finding no issues in an air quality study.

With help from the state of Iowa, the health department is moving into the John Bennett Center at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.

County supervisor Matt Pflug said the department signed a new three year lease at the building.

They'll be moving out of the old building on Avenue G next month.

"Currently, we are both happy with what happened here," Pflug said. "Now the health department has a facility where they can occupy all of their people, store files, and now we have room for all their needs."

Pflug said the county attorney is working with the current landlord on coming to terms to end the lease.

For now, the county says another bond referendum is not planned.

