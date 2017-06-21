Demolition begins at old Monroe school

Demolition began Wednesday at Quincy's old Monroe Elementary School. Teachers like Emily Pool are busy getting their rooms ready at the new Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School.

"It's exciting and it's exciting for the kids, so the excitement factor," Pool said. "Of course everything's new. There's no holes in the wall, you're not patch working things together, there's no duct tape."

QPS Superintendent Roy Webb said there's still a little work left to do in the building.

"They still have to lay a gym floor there, put up the gym mats," Webb said. "There's some final touch ups in the kitchen and cafeteria area."

After demolition to the old Monroe School is complete, the space will be converted into a parking lot and green space.

"They have two weeks to complete this and clear it all out, get the cement down and get it ready to go," Webb added.

Pool said the new building is color coordinated by grade and each grade has pods for collaboration between classes.

"Where we are close to our other teammates, that will be kind of cool," Pool said. "The idea is for teaming, where we can kind of get kids together."

While Pool said she has a lot of work to get the room ready, she is happy to be able to unpack in a fresh new classroom.

"Just to figure out where to put everything, to work on our PBIS expectations," Pool said. "How we're are moving through the building and keeping systems in order. Just putting it all together to make it the best for kids."

Webb said the next thing for the new school is to install smart boards and other technology. Crews will start installing those within the next week or so.

School starts on August 16th.

