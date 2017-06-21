Washington Park splash pad busy on first day of summer

Wednesday was the first official day of summer and many families were looking for a way to beat the heat. Families and kids cooled off in the splash pad at Washington Park in downtown Quincy.

Parents said it's a great way for kids to get outside and exercise while enjoying some family time as well.

"They just need to cool off and this is a great easy way to bring them down in their swimsuits and let them have a blast and wear themselves out," parent Carrie Stratman said.

Parents hope it's the first of many days at the park during the summer.

