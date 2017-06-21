Local pools crowded during heat wave

With Wednesday being the official start to summer, many people flocked to Quincy's public pool.

Indian Mounds pool officials said they opened the pool at the end of May and have seen a steady amount of pool goers from the beginning.

Pool Supervisor Shane Hibbard said they have averaged 175 people every day since they opened. He said they haven't seen numbers that consistent in years.

"I'd say about 5 years ago this was normal," Hibbard added. "In the last few years pool attendance has dropped off but when it gets hot like this we generally see these numbers. With the temperatures come the people at the pool. Some of our other areas get a little sparse when it gets hot, but at the pool it always gets busier."

There's an upcoming Teen Splash Bash event at the pool this Sunday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. for area teens.

