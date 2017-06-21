Asbestos found in former Hannibal hospital, investor lined up

A deal is in place for the purchase of the former St. Elizabeth hospital but asbestos removal and other issues need to be resolved first, according to Hannibal City Attorney James Lemon.

Lemon said an investment group from Davenport, Iowa, called Ales and Co. has reached an agreement with owner Stephen Owsley to purchase the property, located at 109 Virginia St. He said the group wants to turn the building into a senior-living facility.

"From my understanding, there is a signed contract," Lemon said.

But Lemon said the agreement is contingent on a few things, including the legal situation between the current owner and city and the removal asbestos, which he said was about $200,000 worth of work. He said the city will apply for a state grant for the abatement, which could get the city up to $200,000 for removal.

Lemon said the asbestos issue was discovered during a recent inspection.

"(Asbestos removal is) something the city's going to have to do eventually, one way or the other," Lemon said.

A hearing was held Monday as part of the ongoing legal fight between the city and Owsley. Lemon said a 60-day extension was granted for Owsley to allow issues preventing the sale to be resolved.

The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 21.