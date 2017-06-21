General Mills expands in Hannibal

The General Mills plant in Hannibal is about to become one of the company's three largest plants in North America.

The company has decided to expand production in Hannibal and with that comes more jobs and growth to the city. The company is closing its soup plant in New Jersey and moving production to Hannibal. The $65-million expansion will buy new equipment and bring a few workers from the New Jersey plant to Hannibal.

Officials said the expansion will be a great move for the community.

"People are moving here from New Jersey, to work in the plant and local people also being hired," said George Walley, Executive Director of Northeast Missouri Economic Development. "We are seeing new neighborhoods develop to support the housing demand. It's nothing but a positive thing," said Walley.

The plant in New Jersey is expected to close this summer. General Mills has already begun hiring for positions in Hannibal.