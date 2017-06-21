Missouri Summer Weather Safety Week - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Missouri Summer Weather Safety Week

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Missouri residents are being warned about excessive heat and lightning.

Missouri Summer Weather Safety Week just kicked off and experts have a few tips to protect you and your family.

Stay away from windows during a lightning storm. You can be 5 miles away from where lightning strikes and still be struck. When it comes to extreme heat, officials said stay hydrated and don't leave children or pets in cars on hot days.

"It's basically a week of awareness," said John Hark, Marion County, Emergency Management Director. "Try to make people aware of the many pitfalls that are out there and the many things that can happen. Even with myself, in my own truck. I crack the windows in hot weather on both sides and try to keep some of that heat out of the truck," said Hark. 

A few other tips are try to avoid going out during the hottest times of the day and take breaks if you are working outside in extreme heat. 

