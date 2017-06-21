Missouri Summer Weather Safety Week

Frightening moments for residents in a local neighborhood after power lines started sparking Tuesday evening.More >>
Hannibal Regional is one of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2017 according to Modern Healthcare.More >>
A Quincy home was damaged by fire Tuesday afternoon.More >>
As work on several Adams County roads continue, officials are asking that drivers avoid certain areas this week.More >>
Officials and the family of a Chinese scholar are offering $40,000 for information leading to an arrest in the disappearance of the woman from the University of Illinois.More >>
Residents at one Keokuk apartment complex are looking for a new home Tuesday after a fire ripped through the front of their building Monday night.More >>
The Lee County Sheriff's Office is looking to expand its arsenal of tools to keep the community safe.More >>
It's always nice to relax in the shade when it gets hot out, but city leaders are concerned about the lack of shade in a Hannibal's Central Park. The Hannibal Tree Board said right now there are 31 trees left in Central Park. In 2005 when the Central Park tree survey was conducted, there were 56 trees. Tree Board officials said many of the trees were lost to storms or disease, and only one tree has been planted to replace them.More >>
Fail three times, get up four, that was one of the messages Secret Service Agent Todd Perry taught to Kids in Motion. Agent Perry is a Shelbina local that graduated from South Shelby High School and received his degree from Culver-Stockton College.More >>
Malls across the country have been losing stores left and right in recent years, but the Quincy Mall wants to change that here locally.More >>
