Keokuk discusses demolition of old church

A special meeting was called at Keokuk City Hall Wednesday night.

The topic was discussion to tear down the old Unitarian Church on 4th and High Street. Mayor Tom Marion said a judge granted the city ownership of the church a few weeks ago. Marion said people were given time to fix up the church, but it never happened.

The court turned over the building to the city and at the meeting, the city will discuss funding the demolition.

"This year we had put in $150,000 because we were looking at the church and we took down the Elks Lodge, those are the problems we are addressing with this added money to the budget," Marion said.

Marion hopes to have the demolition complete by the end of the summer.

Neighbors said the old Church hasn't been used in 45 years.