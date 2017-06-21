Palmyra works on city improvements

Palmyra city leaders have started working on improvements throughout the community.

Improvements include increasing security at the water plant by adding a security gate, repainting the water tower and ground storage water tank, and addressing the city's storm water issues. The city will also work on electrical improvements.

"These are issues that the city needed to address," said Mayor Loren Graham. "We have been just kind of checking them off as we go. The electrical upgrades is something we've known for 15 to 20 years that we needed to do. We just kept putting it off and putting it off and it's finally time," said Graham.

The mayor said all the projects are within budget.