Facebook post credited for child sex offender's arrest

Pike County, Illinois investigators say a local citizen's Facebook post about a suspicious person led to the arrest of an unregistered sex offender.



The Pike County Sheriff says on Monday, a citizen posted on Facebook that a suspicious man wearing dark glasses and carrying a walking stick, followed her around a store in Pittsfield, Illinois. Investigators say the woman thought the man was watching her and her young daughter, and left the store without buying anything.



The sheriff's office said after that there were similar comments and sightings on Facebook. That led investigators with the Pittsfield Police Department and Pike County Sheriff's Office to monitor Facebook to identify the man.



A local business owner then reported that the man described on Facebook was in a store in Pittsfield, Illinois and that led authorities to arrest Kevin L. Davis, 49, of Brookfield, Illinois on a charge of failure to register as a child sex offender out of Cook County, Illinois.



The sheriff says Davis was arrested without incident and is in the Pike County Jail. Police applaud the public for sharing the Facebook post several times and say it's a great example of the community working with law enforcement to prevent crimes.