Summer heat brings about health concerns

Local health officials say residents need to prepare for the hot days to come.

Doctors say they actually see a lot of people during early summer days coming in with heat exhaustion. Doctors with Blessing Hospital say most people don't give the heat appropriate consideration and over do it.

They say the humidity makes you sweat more, throwing off your body's electrolytes. That's why they stress hydrating and resting because it can become dangerous quickly.

"By the time you're feeling symptoms, you are kind of behind," Dr. Joseph Lane said. "So you try to replace as much as you can. One of the big symptoms of it is nausea and vomiting. So once you get to that, it's pretty much time to come to the emergency department."

In severe cases, people can have seizures or fall into a coma if your electrolytes get too off balance and ultimately could lead to death.