Prospect league baseball could return to Hannibal

By Jeremy Culver, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

The Hannibal Cavemen could be winding up right back where they started.

A return to America's Hometown could come next year thanks to a new lease agreement. Hannibal City Council approved a new lease with Clemens Field management. The new lease is 10 years with an annual fee of $6,500. City officials evicted the group at the end of last season citing they didn't follow provisions in the previous lease. 

