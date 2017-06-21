Hannibal schools hire substitute teacher staffing service - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal schools hire substitute teacher staffing service

By Patrick Doss, Multimedia Journalist
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

School districts across the Tri-States are having a tough time finding substitute teachers for your child's classroom.

However, in Hannibal administrators are hoping they've found a solution. 

On Wednesday, the school board approved hiring Kelly Services, a staffing service that helps find substitute teachers for districts.

The contract was roughly $9,000 more than what the district has paid for substitutes in a given year. Superintendent Susan Johnson said the move will help the district, and benefit those who would like to work in classrooms.

"With it being a different agency, they're able to do things like pay on a weekly basis, which I think is important for individuals, as well as providing some benefits in addition to having mentors that can go in and give suggestions and strategies for them to use as a substitute," Johnson said.

Johnson added that the district is planning to meet with Kelly Services, and plans on having everything in place by the start of the new school year.

