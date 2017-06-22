Hannibal schools increasing lunch price

The district will be increasing school lunch prices in the fall.

If you're a parent in the Hannibal School District, prepare to pay a little more for lunches this fall.

The board approved a ten cent increase to school lunches on Wednesday.

At elementary schools, it'll go from $1.95 to $2.05, and at the middle school and high school, prices increase from $2.45 to $2.55.

Business Manager Rich Stilley said the increase is due to the district being part of a paid lunch equity program meaning the school district could lose federal funding if prices are not increased.

"It really helps with the free and reduced lunch. It helps with some of the commodity foods that we get in that really help support the nutrition of the students." Stilley said.

The new lunch prices will take effect at the start of the new school year.

Other actions taken by the board tonight include approving a $500 base pay increase for teachers, a two percent raise for administrators, and support staff, and approving a preliminary budget for the 2017-18 school year.