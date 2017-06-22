Wednesday's Area Scores - June 21 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Wednesday's Area Scores - June 21

By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Brad Harrison hit a two-run homer but it wasn't enough as the Gems lost their fourth straight game. Brad Harrison hit a two-run homer but it wasn't enough as the Gems lost their fourth straight game.

**Prospect League Baseball**

Terre Haute: 7
Quincy: 4
(11 Innings)
Brad Harrison: 2-5, HR, 2 RBI's
Dalton Schumer: 3-5
Chevy Emken: ND, 6 IP, 2 ER
Gems: (6-13), 4th straight loss


**High School Baseball**

New London: 1
Keokuk: 5
Jacob Jones: CG 3-hitter, 6 K's
Gavin Thompson: 3 hits, 2 RBI's

North Scott: 11
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 1)

North Scott: 11
Fort Madison: 0
(Game 2)

