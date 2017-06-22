Local doctor urges parents to know symptoms of "dry drowning"

Doctors urge parents to know the symptoms of dry drowning

A local doctor urges families to know the signs and symptoms of a rare condition called "dry drowning."

Dry drowning happens when someone swallows water while struggling to swim causing the throat to spasm and close, shutting off the airway.

While only one percent of drowning cases are dry drowning, Quincy Medical Group Pediatrician Dr. Dennis Go advised parents to look out for coughing, chest pain and trouble breathing even after leaving the water.

"In some cases they can revive them," Go said. "Unfortunately in some cases there's too much lung damage and the victim succumbs."

While many cases can be taken care of on their own, health officials urge families to have their children looked at by a doctor if they're not looking good just to be safe.