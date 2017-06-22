Quincy city treasurer announces retirement - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy city treasurer announces retirement

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Quincy city treasurer announced her retirement early Thursday morning.

Peggy Crim, 59, said she made the decision in order to spend more time with her family.

Crim will remain treasurer for a "reasonable period of time" for a replacement to be confirmed by the city council.

She became the first woman to be elected city treasurer in 2001. She was re-elected to the post four times.
    
 

