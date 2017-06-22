Quincy city treasurer announces retirement

It's always nice to relax in the shade when it gets hot out, but city leaders are concerned about the lack of shade in a Hannibal's Central Park. The Hannibal Tree Board said right now there are 31 trees left in Central Park. In 2005 when the Central Park tree survey was conducted, there were 56 trees. Tree Board officials said many of the trees were lost to storms or disease, and only one tree has been planted to replace them.