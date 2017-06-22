Quincy man arrested for pulling gun during disagreement

Local health officials say residents need to prepare for the hot days to come.More >>
Pike County, Illinois investigators say a local citizen's Facebook post about a suspicious person led to the arrest of an unregistered sex offender.More >>
Wednesday was the first official day of summer, and many families were looking for a way to beat the heat. Families and kids cooled off in the splash pad at Washington Park in downtown Quincy.More >>
With Wednesday being the official start to summer, many people flocked to Quincy's public pool. Indian Mounds pool officials said they opened the pool at the end of May and have seen a steady amount of pool goers from the beginning.More >>
The General Mills plant in Hannibal is about to become one of the company's three largest plants in North America.More >>
A special meeting was called at Keokuk City Hall Wednesday night.More >>
Missouri residents are being warned about excessive heat and lightning. Missouri summer weather safety week just kicked off and experts have a few tips to protect you and your family . Stay away from windows during a lightning storm. You can be 5 miles away from where lightning strikes and still be struck. When it comes to extreme heat, officials said stay hydrated and don't leave children or pets in cars on hot days.More >>
The Lee County Health Department will have a new home despite failing to pass a bond referendum and finding no issues in an air quality study.More >>
Palmyra city leaders have started working on improvements throughout the community. Improvements include increasing security at the water plant by adding a security gate, repainting the water tower and ground storage water tank, and addressing the city's storm water issues. The city will also work on electrical improvements.More >>
