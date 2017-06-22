Quincy man arrested for pulling gun during disagreement - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Quincy man arrested for pulling gun during disagreement

Posted:
Lash Lash
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

A Quincy man was arrested for allegedly pulling out a gun during a disagreement, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Kevin Lash, 36, was arrested for aggravated assault.

Police said they were called to the area of 24th and Lind at 6:19 p.m. Wednesday.  Two men told officers they had just been in a disagreement with a man in a brown truck.  The two witnesses said during the dispute a man pointed a handgun at them and then left the area.  No one was injured and no shots were fired.

The two men reported the man's license plate number to police.  Officers then tracked the plate number to Lash and he was arrested.

Police said a handgun was found.

