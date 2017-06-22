Two plead guilty in Adams Co. drug bust

Two people pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case that police said involved the most money ever seized in an Adams County drug bust, court records said.

Court records show Kevin Dromey and Emily Goodwin each pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful criminal cannabis conspiracy. State's Attorney Gary Farha said the two will get probation because they're first time offenders, but jail time is still possible.

Police said Dromey and Goodwin trafficked marijuana from Colorado to the Tri-States.

Karen Dromey was also arrested in connection with the case. Court records show she's scheduled to go on trial in August.