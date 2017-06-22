BEWARE: Caller claims to be local sheriff - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

BEWARE: Caller claims to be local sheriff

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) -

The Adams County Sheriff's Office advised the public Thursday of an ongoing scam.

A news release from the agency stated people say they're receiving phone calls from someone stating to be Sheriff Brian VonderHaar and they won a Publishers Clearing House prize. 

The release stated the caller ID on these calls show it is coming from a local telephone number. It said the sheriff's office is not affiliated with Publisher Clearing House in any way. 

To protect yourself from these scams, the sheriff's office encouraged the following steps be taken if you receive a scam phone call:

  • Do not provide personal information including passwords, credit card or bank information.
  • You should never have to pay in money to win money. 
  • Report the phone call to police or the Federal Trade Commission.
  • Put your number on the National Do Not Call Registry. 
  • Change passwords or usernames on your computer that may have been compromised. 
