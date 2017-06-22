BEWARE: Caller claims to be local sheriff

The Adams County Sheriff's Office advised the public Thursday of an ongoing scam.

A news release from the agency stated people say they're receiving phone calls from someone stating to be Sheriff Brian VonderHaar and they won a Publishers Clearing House prize.

The release stated the caller ID on these calls show it is coming from a local telephone number. It said the sheriff's office is not affiliated with Publisher Clearing House in any way.

To protect yourself from these scams, the sheriff's office encouraged the following steps be taken if you receive a scam phone call: