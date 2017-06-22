Search underway for United Way executive director

The United Way of Adams County announced Thursday that a search is underway for a new executive director.

In a news release, the UW announced current executive director Emily Robbearts will leave her position on Aug. 31. Robbearts took over the position in 2014.

“Emily, the UWAC Board and staff are committed to the stability of United Way and are working together to ensure a smooth and successful transition in leadership,” said Board President Carlos Fernandez. “A search committee will be formed to review resumes and oversee the interview process.”

The release stated UW programs such as VITA (Volunteer Income Tax Assistance) and Junior Achievement saw great growth during her tenure.

According to the United Way, Robbearts will work closely with the executive committee and staff to ensure a smooth transition.