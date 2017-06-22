Keokuk mayor visits Washington

The Hannibal Free Public Library is celebrating a grant. The Strategic Planning Grant helps the library fund a community survey to find out what people want at the library. The library received around $11,000, which is half of what the project would cost. The survey will consist of telephone calls and group discussions.More >>
The Mayor of Keokuk is back from Washington D.C., after meeting with leaders last week.
The United Way of Adams County announced Thursday that a search is underway for a new executive director.
A local doctor urges families to know the signs and symptoms of a rare condition called "dry drowning."
Two people pleaded guilty Wednesday in a case that police said involved the most money ever seized in an Adams County drug bust, court records said.
A Quincy man was arrested for allegedly pulling out a gun during a disagreement, according to the Quincy Police Department.
The Quincy city treasurer announced her retirement early Thursday morning.
