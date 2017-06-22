Keokuk mayor visits Washington

The Mayor of Keokuk is back from Washington D.C., after meeting with leaders last week.

Tom Marion and City Administrator Aaron Burnett visited with U.S. Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst as well as Congressman Dave Loebsack.

Mayor Marion says the 22-year sewer separation project was among the topics discussed. Marion says streets and infrastructure are deteriorating at a rapid pace. He lobbied for more federal funding to help fix the issues.

"We are going to spend over $100-million in separating our sewers alone," said Mayor Marion. "That takes away from our ability to bond and spend money on the streets. The big thing isn't the money, the big thing is getting an extension and time to separate our sewers."

Marion also met the EPA, he says the agency may help with an extension date for the sewer separation project.

Work to be done at Rand Park is the most costly portion of the project. Marion says that will solve 80% of the problems.

