Lee County deputy cleared in shooting

The Iowa Attorney General's Office informed authorities that the officer-involved shooting recently in Lee County was justified, according to a news release.

The shooting happened June 12 after the Lee County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a reported burglary in progress near Montrose, Iowa.

According to the news release, Deputy Dakota Foley saw a man in the residence who was beating on the walls with an unknown object. It stated Foley announced who he was before the man walked out of the home towards the deputy.

The release stated the man had blood on his arms from his hands to his wrists and was carrying a large metal hammer. It stated Foley ordered the man to show his hands and stop numerous times and backed away to avoid being assaulted.

Foley then backed up past his partner, Deputy Evan Bentley, when the man hesitated and raised the object in a way the deputies thought he was going to hit Bentley, according to the release.

It stated Foley fired one round from his 40-caliber Glock and it hit the man in the torso. It also said Foley and Bentley began life-saving measures until first responders arrived at the scene.

Authorities identified the man as Joshua Welborn. They said he was taken to the University of Iowa Hospitals by air ambulance.

The sheriff's office said the AG office cleared Foley of any wrongdoing, stating the following:

Deputy Foley demonstrated great restraint in his actions toward Welborn. He attempted to resolve a very intense situation peacefully and fired only when necessary.

The sheriff's office said Welborn was being transported to the Lee County Jail Thursday afternoon for charges of burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree and assault on a peace officer.

Below is a portion of the body cam footage released by the Lee County Sheriff's Office: