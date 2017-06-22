Wind farm proposal prompts public hearing

25 more wind turbines could be coming to Pike County. Illinois Winds presented a proposal to install the wind turbines just West of Pittsfield.

County officials said they will all be within a 2-mile radius around highway 106. County board chairman Andy Borrowman said there are a lot of questions that still need to be answered, but the wind farm could generate extra revenue for the county from real estate tax.

"We've asked our supervisor of assessments to come up with a figure that we might see per windmill and it's over $3,000 I believe on a yearly basis," Borrowman said. "Then over the years that does decrease some because of the value of the windmill."

There is a public hearing about the plan scheduled for June 29th at 7 p.m. in the upper courtroom in the courthouse. The county board will then vote to approve building permits at their meeting on July 24th.

