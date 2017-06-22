Pittsfield signs contract to buy old Higbee School

The city of Pittsfield is one step closer to tearing down the old Higbee school after years of trying to come to an agreement with the property owner.

Maxine Wilder lives just a few houses down from the old Higbee school, and she's tired of looking at it everyday.

"Ever since they've closed the school it's been a mess," Wilder said. "No one has really done anything with it really."

Mayor John Hayden said they've been able to reach an agreement to buy the land from its current owner for $25,000.

"We're just excited to finally get this," Hayden said. "I hate to use the word, eyesore, but it's been a dilapidated building for a long time, so we hope to get something done on it."

The city said once the building is demolished and the space is leveled out, they do have several options for what they would like to see in the new space.

"I would like to see it more in the elderly housing," Hayden added. "Something that has a residential flare or touch to it."

Workers at Findley Place Assisted Living have been next to the school for two and a half years. They're waiting to see if the city's plans will come through.

"That's what we've been told that within the next two weeks this is finally going to happen that they are going to take down the old Higbee school," Director Connie Lerch said. "It's been quite a challenge to seeing it come down in parts and then being left. It's been quite and eyesore for sometime."

For Wilder, a fresh new lot will be a huge improvement to the neighborhood.

"Well it's pretty exciting. I think everyone in town is ready for it to get cleaned up," Wilder said.

The city has to wait for the sale to be finalized, but Mayor Hayden said he expects demolition to start within the next month and have the space ready to go by the end of August.

