Job fair helps elderly, persons with disabilities and veterans

The Quincy Senior and Family Resource Center hosted its 5th annual job fair Thursday to specifically help the elderly, persons with disabilities and veterans.

Career Coach Kip Colgrove said it's hard enough finding a job, and it can be even harder for those who might have barriers when it comes to employment.

"Our organization works with older workers and they face some barriers to employment," he said. "A lot of which are simply myths, because older workers we find are the most dependable workers with a great work ethic."

Colgrove said the fair is meant to make the job search just a little easier.

"We wanna do all we can to help them out," he said. "If we can just kind of open some doors. I think that every employer just needs to get a chance to meet some of the individuals who are out here. Hopefully this gives them the way that they can do that."

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, only 19 percent of elderly people wanting to work had jobs last year. Job-seeker Linda Hull has been unemployed for seven years and said having arthritis plus being older makes finding a job difficult.

"That's the barrier I think... just we're older," she said. "I mean I'm 63. People aren't gonna hire you as fast if you're that old."

Hull said she's ready to go back to work.

"I also could use the extra money," she said. "I mean things are so high anymore and everything, and social security just don't go that far."

The fair is helping people like Hull find work in the Quincy area. Job-seekers visited more than 20 employer stations.

Organizers said the event has been extremely successful, but Hull said she knows it's not going to be an easy road.

"When you can't stand a long period of time," she said. "Most jobs are for people that can stand."

Hull said she's still determined to land the job of her dreams. She hopes it could be one working with kids again.

"I drove kids with special needs, and I enjoyed that," she said.

If you missed the job fair, organizers say you can still get help. Just contact Quincy's Senior and Family Resource Center or the WorkNet center and they can give you some helpful resources.