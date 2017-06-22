Pro Shot: McGaughey hurdles every obstacle with work ethic

QUINCY, IL. (WGEM) -- Despite nearly averaging a double-double and receiving multiple All-State nods as a senior at Illini West Evan McGaughey knew there would be critics as he began a new journey at Quincy University.



"Coming out of high school I was probably 6'7" and maybe 180 pounds soaking wet. There was a lot of doubters out there for sure, especially going to the (Division II) level and playing in the GLVC," McGaughey said.



"But I think I grew an inch in college to around 6'8" and 215-220 pounds, and it shows if you put in the work it will pay off for you."



Five years and four seasons later the doubters have been silenced.



McGaughey wound up scoring more than 1,500 points, grabbed more than 700 rebounds, and earned All-GLVC honors three times with the Hawks. That production helped lead to a one-year professional contract in Germany.



"It's a high level of basketball. There's no doubt about that," he indicated.



"There's still some things I need to work on. I need to get my ball handling a little tighter and maybe become just a little bit quicker. That first step has to become quicker every time you come to the next level. It's grown men now, we're not in college anymore. It will be a new game. That's for sure."



McGaughey says contract terms came quicker than he anticipated and he signed on the dotted line earlier this week.



He heads overseas in mid-August for the chance of a lifetime.



"My agent said he hopes that I can have a 10-year career and I'm fine with that. It's better than getting a real job I guess," McGaughey explained.



"As long as I stay healthy I'll just ride this train out as long as I can."