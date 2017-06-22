Construction underway to connect two roads near Palmyra - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Construction underway to connect two roads near Palmyra

By Ashley Hart, Multimedia Journalist
Marion County officials are working to connect County Road 266 to Business 61.

Connecting the roads will save drivers at least 5 minutes of commute time. The project is expected to cost less than $100,000 due to county crews working on the project. The road will be about a mile of gravel road. Officials said creating more roads will help in building up the south side of Palmyra.

"This is a good example of how we can work with the city and local land owners to open up new territories and create a better road system and create better housing for the city of Palmyra," said Lyndon Bode, Marion County Presiding Commissioner.

There are a few power lines that need to be removed before construction starts. Once they are gone, the county hopes to have the road finished by September.
 

