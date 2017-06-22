Construction underway to connect two roads near Palmyra

Marion County officials are working to connect County Road 266 to Business 61.

Connecting the roads will save drivers at least 5 minutes of commute time. The project is expected to cost less than $100,000 due to county crews working on the project. The road will be about a mile of gravel road. Officials said creating more roads will help in building up the south side of Palmyra.

"This is a good example of how we can work with the city and local land owners to open up new territories and create a better road system and create better housing for the city of Palmyra," said Lyndon Bode, Marion County Presiding Commissioner.

There are a few power lines that need to be removed before construction starts. Once they are gone, the county hopes to have the road finished by September.

