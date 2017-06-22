Hannibal Free Public Library receives grant money

The Hannibal Free Public Library is celebrating a grant.

The Strategic Planning Grant helps the library fund a community survey to find out what people want at the library. The library received around $11,000, which is half of what the project would cost. The survey will consist of telephone calls and group discussions.

"I hope that it will inform the community about what the library does," said Hallie Yundt Silver, Library Director at the Hannibal Free Public Library. "I think a lot of the community doesn't know that we have downloadable electronic books. I don't think that they know we have programs for children. I think the community needs to learn a little more about what the library provides," she said.

Silver also said future grants could be hard to come by, as federal money starts to dry up.