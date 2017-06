The Victory Over Hunger Garden in Hannibal has harvested some of its first vegetables this month.

Volunteers at the garden have been harvesting lettuce and radishes. All of the vegetables were given to Loaves and Fishes in Hannibal to help feed the hungry. The plan is to donate all the food grown there.

They are looking for more volunteers to help maintain the garden, if interested, you can contact contact the Douglass Community Center.