Lawmakers still divided over budget after 2nd session day

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - Illinois lawmakers remain deeply divided after the second day of a special session aimed at approving a state budget.

The Democrat-controlled House and Senate met briefly Thursday. The House later held a hearing on changes to workers' compensation laws, though Republicans called it a "stall tactic."

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner wants to reduce workers' compensation costs for employers and other pro-business changes as part of a budget deal. Democrats say his changes would hurt workers.

Rauner called the special session to force a deal before July 1. Otherwise, Illinois will enter its third year without a budget.

Senate Democrats are pushing a $37.3 billion plan that includes cuts and an income tax increase.

Republicans want a plan that includes Rauner's changes along with an income tax increase.

