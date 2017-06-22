City of Kahoka addressing overgrown lawns

If the city takes care of your lawn, it could cost you $100 an hour.

Yates said the property next to hers attracts a lot of bugs.

Gaus said the department has been sending out notices to property owners.

The city of Kahoka has been dealing with tall grass problems at some properties.

Kahoka, Missouri has recently seen an increase in the number of property owners not mowing their lawns. The city is now working to fix it.

Sheila Yates, lives right next to one of the unkempt lawns and said it's caused numerous problems.

"It's terrible, because the mosquitoes and the bugs are just terrible." Yates said. "And my grandson likes to come out and play, but he has a heck of a time because he's allergic to bugs."

Assistant Police Chief John Gaus said with an uptick in complaints, the Kahoka Police Department has spent a lot of time notifying homeowners that they need to mow their lawns.

"Some people just don't live in town, and they don't get up here and take care of their lawns like they should," Gaus said. "And it's a growing concern in a small community."

Residents like Sheila added that they've gone to the city for help with the growing problem.

"I don't like it." Yates said, "Usually I call the city and they have to come mow it, but I just haven't done that yet. It's been too hot."

If the city gets called to clean your yard, it's not cheap. The city charges roughly one hundred dollars an hour, plus any extra equipment costs.

Gaus said he would like to see people maintain their property better.



"I know in my neighborhood we keep our lawns well manicured." Gaus said. "If the neighbor goes out and mows, I feel that I need to go out and mow, and vice versa."

If property owners have grass that is more than a foot tall, they can expect to receive a letter from the police department. If they don't contact the city, and take care of their lawns within ten days, they could be summoned to court.

