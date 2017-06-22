Man drowns in Pike County, Illinois pond - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Man drowns in Pike County, Illinois pond

Posted:
By Valeree Dunn, Producer
GRIGGSVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) -

A 20-year-old man drowned Thursday evening, according to Pike County Sheriff and Coroner Paul Petty.

Petty said crews were called to the scene at a pond northwest of Griggsville, Illinois around 7:30 p.m. 

The sheriff said the man was staying at a rental property with some friends. Witnesses told officials the man was not a swimmer, but he took a kayak out on a small pond and immediately went under.

Officials said drugs and alcohol are believed to have played a role in the man's death. His name has not been released and none of the parties involved are from the area.

