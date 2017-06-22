New restaurant coming to Quincy

It appears a new restaurant is preparing to open up shop in Quincy soon.

It's called Skrambowls. It's in the Shoppes on Broadway strip mall near 36th and Broadway -- the same area as the "Zoup" restaurant.

On the same coming soon sign, there's an advertisement for a Bread Bowl Blitz July 8th at 1:30 p.m.

We called the restaurant owners for more information, but are waiting to hear back.