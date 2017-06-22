Thursday's Area Scores - June 22 - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Thursday's Area Scores - June 22

Posted:
By Ben Marth, Sports Director
Jada Lamm hit a two-run home run as Fort Madison beat Davenport North in the opening game of a doubleheader.

**High School Softball**

Davenport North: 8
Fort Madison: 12
(Game 1)
Jada Lamm: 2-run HR

Davenport North: 6
Fort Madison: 5
(Game 2)

New London: 12
Central Lee: 3
McKenna Hall: 2-run single


**High School Baseball**

Fort Madison: 4
Davenport North: 20
(Game 1)

Fort Madison: 0
Davenport North: 12
(Game 2)

New London: 5
Central Lee: 3
Aaron Wills: 2-run double

Cardinal: 4
Holy Trinity: 2
(10 Innings)
Cole Thornton: 4 hits


**Prospect League Baseball**

Quincy: 4
Danville: 8
Cody Birdsong/Blake Hart: 2-3 each
Jackson Douglas: LP, 4.1 IP, 7 ER
Gems: (6-14), 5th straight loss


**Golf**

(Web.com Tour)
*Lincoln Land Charity Championship*
-- Quincy's Luke Guthrie fired a 1-over 72 during Thursday's opening round (T-122nd place and 8 shots off the lead)

