Thursday's Area Scores - June 22

Jada Lamm hit a two-run home run as Fort Madison beat Davenport North in the opening game of a doubleheader.

**High School Softball**



Davenport North: 8

Fort Madison: 12

(Game 1)

Jada Lamm: 2-run HR



Davenport North: 6

Fort Madison: 5

(Game 2)



New London: 12

Central Lee: 3

McKenna Hall: 2-run single





**High School Baseball**



Fort Madison: 4

Davenport North: 20

(Game 1)



Fort Madison: 0

Davenport North: 12

(Game 2)



New London: 5

Central Lee: 3

Aaron Wills: 2-run double



Cardinal: 4

Holy Trinity: 2

(10 Innings)

Cole Thornton: 4 hits





**Prospect League Baseball**



Quincy: 4

Danville: 8

Cody Birdsong/Blake Hart: 2-3 each

Jackson Douglas: LP, 4.1 IP, 7 ER

Gems: (6-14), 5th straight loss





**Golf**



(Web.com Tour)

*Lincoln Land Charity Championship*

-- Quincy's Luke Guthrie fired a 1-over 72 during Thursday's opening round (T-122nd place and 8 shots off the lead)