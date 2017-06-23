NECAC, Vatterott team up for "Cooling NEMO" program

Vatterott College instructor Eric Vahle works with a student to restore a used AC unit, which will then be distributed to local residents in need this summer.

As we roll into summer, NECAC is once again seeking donations of used air conditioners for those in need across northeast Missouri.

The A-C units collected will be re-conditioned by students at Vatterott College in Quincy and distributed to the elderly, disabled and families with critically-ill children in six counties.

NECAC County Services Programs Director Linda Fritz says not only will this help people in need, but it's also good for the students involved in the program.

"It's a win-win situation," she said. "The college students get experience working on air conditioners and then we have the units that we can help individuals with."

The program got under way last year and covers Lewis, Marion, Monroe, Pike, Ralls and Shelby counties.

Vatterott instructor Eric Vahle says the program is a good thing and unique opportunity for everyone involved.

"They asked if we were wiling to take in broken down units and fix them up," he said. "We think it's a pretty awesome idea because they basically redistribute them back out to the community."

The re-conditioned units will be made available based upon income and need on a first-come, first-served basis.

If you would like to donate an air conditioning unit or get information about filling out an application to receive a unit, you can call 573-324-6633.