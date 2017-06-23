Early morning fire damages Quincy home - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Early morning fire damages Quincy home

House fire at 1324 North 26th St.

Fire damaged a Quincy home early Friday morning.

Fire crews were called to the house at 1324 North 26th St. at about 1:45 a.m..

Firefighters on scene told WGEM the blaze was contained to a bedroom, but there was smoke and fire damage throughout the house.

Two people were home and the time of the fire, and both made it out safely.

An investigation into what started the fire is underway.

