Police investigating Quincy armed robbery

By Zachary Voss, Assignment Editor
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Police confirmed they are investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Friday morning at O'Shea's Bar in Quincy.

Quincy police said the robbery happened just after 6 a.m. The restaurant still opened for business Friday morning.

A cook at the restaurant said she was in the restroom at the time of the robbery. She said when she walked out, she saw a man with a gun and quickly got out of the building.

No further information was available.

****THIS STORY WILL BE UPDATED

