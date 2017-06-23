Hannibal man arrested after 'struggle' with officer

A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said officers received information that Jared Majors, who had a Shelby County warrant, was at an apartment at 202 Centerville Rd. He said the warrant was for resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Zerbonia said officers made contact with Majors, but he ran into a room and began a "struggle" with an officer.

Police said syringes and a substance believed to be meth were found on Majors when he was arrested.

Zerbonia said Majors was charged with the following:

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resist Arrest for a Felony

Assault on Law Enforcement Officer

Municipal Warrant

Shelby County Felony Warrant

Majors was taken to the Shelby County Jail on the warrant, according to police.