Hannibal man arrested after 'struggle' with officer - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Hannibal man arrested after 'struggle' with officer

Posted:
Majors Majors
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) -

A Hannibal man was arrested Wednesday on several charges including assault on a law enforcement officer, according to police.

Hannibal Police Lt. John Zerbonia said officers received information that Jared Majors, who had a Shelby County warrant, was at an apartment at 202 Centerville Rd. He said the warrant was for resisting arrest and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

Zerbonia said officers made contact with Majors, but he ran into a room and began a "struggle" with an officer.

Police said syringes and a substance believed to be meth were found on Majors when he was arrested.

Zerbonia said Majors was charged with the following:

  • Possession of a controlled substance 
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia 
  • Resist Arrest for a Felony
  • Assault on Law Enforcement Officer
  • Municipal Warrant
  • Shelby County Felony Warrant

Majors was taken to the Shelby County Jail on the warrant, according to police.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.