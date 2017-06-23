Pike Co. drowning victim identified

Pike County Sheriff Paul Petty released the identity of a man who drowned in a pond Thursday.

Petty said the victim was Uriel Garcia, 20, of Burbank, Illinois. He said Garcia fell out of kayak in a small pond northwest of Griggsville.

Authorities said Garcia was a non-swimmer and immediately went under water. They said his body was recovered at approximately 8:15 p.m.

Petty said Thursday night that alcohol and drugs were believed to have played a role in the incident.

An autopsy was scheduled for Friday at 10:45 a.m. in Bloomington, Illinois, according to Petty. He said the investigation remains open.