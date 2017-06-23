Quincy man gets prison time for sexual assault

A Quincy man received prison time Thursday for sexually assaulting a family member, according to court records.

Records show Dominic Greving was sentenced to 11 years in prison. He pleaded guilty in April to one count of criminal sexual assault of a family member under 18.

Greving was arrested in November on four counts of criminal sexual assault. Police said Greving had sexual contact with a 15-year-old girl at least four times in the last three years at the time of the arrest.

Authorities said the investigation began in September after police received a tip.