VIDEO: Infant falls out of car in Texas

Footage shows the infant falling out of the car.

LAREDO, Texas (KGNS) - A child was thrown out of a moving car Wednesday afternoon and it was all captured on video.

Dashcam video captured a vehicle in Laredo, Texas, when all of a sudden, the left back door opens in the middle of the road.

The one-year-old child was treated for scrapes and bruises when paramedics arrived.

The woman who shot the video was waiting at the light when the incident happened. She said she shared the video to remind parents the dangers of not properly locking the car doors and not properly buckling in your child.

Laredo Police said a woman was cited for failing to buckle the child. There's no word yet if the woman who was cited was the mother of the child.

Police said the incident is still under investigation.