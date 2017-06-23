Three arrested on drug charges

Three people were arrested on drug-related charges Thursday in Lewis County, Missouri, according to the sheriff's office.

In a news release, the sheriff's office said Gera Hatfield, 26, and Travis Boss, 25, both of Ewing, Missouri, were each arrested on one count of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

The release said the arrests came from an investigation by the Lewis County Sheriff's Office and the NEMO Drug Task Force at Goings Circle in rural Ewing.

A subsequent investigation was conducted Friday in which Shawn Knight, 38, of Lewistown, Missouri, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), according to the release. It said the arrest stemmed from the arrest of Hatfield and Boss at their residence.

The release said Hatfield and Boss are lodged in the Lewis County Jail on a $10,000 cash only bond each. It said Knight is lodged at the Lewis County Jail on a 24 hour hold.

This case is still under investigation by the NEMO Drug Task Force and Lewis County Sheriff's Office, according to the release.