Crews respond to Hannibal house fire

Crews responded to a house fire Friday afternoon in Hannibal.

Firefighters responded to the home at 2003 Broadway Ext. around 2:45 p.m. They were seen spraying the two-story house, trying to put out flames.

Firefighters were also spraying in between the house and neighboring homes to ensure fire didn't spread.

The roof was destroyed, while heavy fire damage could be see outside of the home.

Hannibal Fire Chief Sean Hampton said no one was living in the home at the time because of renovations. He said it appeared the fire started between the second floor and roof, but it was unclear what caused the blaze.

Police officers were on scene directing traffic in the area.