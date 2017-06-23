Expansion, new jobs coming to Kohl Wholesale

An expansion is coming to Kohl Wholesale in Quincy and officials say it'll bring 20 head of household jobs with it.

The new warehouse and distribution center on the southwest side of the city-- along Highway 57 Will be 150,000 square feet.

Sewer lines were installed at the site for $300,000, that was paid for by the Economic Development Loan Program, through the city of Quincy.

City officials say the Kohl facilities located on 2nd Street will remain open after the new project is complete, it's unknown right now when that will be.

