Woman charged in connection with son's death - WGEM.com: Quincy News, Weather, Sports, and Radio

Woman charged in connection with son's death

Posted:
Warren Warren

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WGEM) - A former Quincy resident who recently jumped off a Kansas City, Missouri, bridge the day her son was found dead was charged Friday, according to court documents.

The complaint filed in circuit court show Aushena Warren, 29, was charged with abandonment of a corpse after her 8-year-old son Audrick was found in a bathtub.

Documents said the boy's body was found in the family's home just over a week ago. The same day, documents state Warren jumped off the Bond Bridge in Kansas City, Missouri, but survived.

According to a probable cause statement, Warren never called 911 and left a note, distraught over financial issues.

Police said she also told detectives she was bi-polar and wasn't taking her medication.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WGEM
513 Hampshire Quincy, IL 62301
Switchboard: (217) 228-6600
News Tips: (217) 228-6655 news@wgem.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WGEM. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.