Kids learn unique skills at local camp

Local kids were learning some unique skills this week at an annual bowhunting camp in Hull, Illinois.

Camp organizers said they focus on the fundamentals of bowhunting with 12 to 18 year olds. This includes hands-on group activities where the kids can learn about archery, tree-stand safety and shoot moving targets.

The camp's director said he wants to get more kids excited about bowhunting.

"What people don't realize is in the last few years, the archery industry is down like 40 percent," archery camp director Nick Ingalls said. "So without organizations like ours bringing these kids in and teaching them - I mean we get about a 50/50 shot of kids never shooting a bow or kids that are very prominent and have taken deer."

